Cuomo Brothers Tease Each Other Again in Latest Coronavirus Interview: ‘Thanks for Coming Back’ ‘Mom Told Me I Had To’

Governor Andrew Cuomo has been making the media rounds in addition to his daily press conferences to keep the public informed about New York’s coronavirus response. One of the lighter (and weirder) stops has been on his brother Chris Cuomo’s CNN show.

And just like last time, the interview was a mix of serious coronavirus news and two brothers teasing each other on the air.

The interview literally started with Chris telling his brother “Than you for coming back to the show” and Andrew deadpanning, “Mom told me I had to.”

They kept lightly roasting each other at various points throughout the interview, even talking about their father, the late New York Governor Mario Cuomo, for a bit.

As the interview closed, they kept bantering and Andrew wryly remarked, “There’s hope for you. One day you can grow up to be like me.”

“I tried to be like you my whole life, look where it got me,” Chris said.

“You’re better than me,” Andrew remarked.

“Only on the basketball court,” Chris said.

Andrew immediately shot back and said “never.” Chris insisted “that’s what pop said,” and Andrew dismissively said, “He did not.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]