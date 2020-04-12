During his daily press briefing on Sunday, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo addressed the question of when to reopen the state and let people “get on with their lives.”

“People need a paycheck. Life has to function. When do we reopen? When do we reopen?” he said. “Look, the answer is we want to reopen as soon as possible. Everyone does on a societal level. Everyone does on a personal level. Let’s just end this nightmare, right?”

Cuomo said they want to reopen “as soon as possible.” But:

“We need to be smart in the way we reopen. What does smart mean? It means a coordinated approach, a regional approach, and a safe approach. Nobody wants to pick between a public health strategy and an economic strategy. And as governor of this state, I’m not going to pick one over the other. We need a public health strategy that is safe, that is consistent with an economic strategy. How do you reopen, but how do you do it in a way that is smart from a public health point of view? The last thing we want to see is an uptick in that infection rate and an uptick in those numbers that we worked so hard to bring down.”



