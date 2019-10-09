NBC national security correspondent Courtney Kube had a live-TV moment on Wednesday when her son wandered on-set as she reported on the developing situation between Turkey and Syria.

Kube was in-studio to report on Turkey’s imminent incursion into Northern Syria, which has been deeply controversial in the last few days due to the danger it poses to American-allied Kurdish forces in the region. As Kube addressed the situation, her son came up behind her and started reaching up to her while she was speaking.

“Sorry, my kids are here,” Kube said as she smiled. She called it a moment of “live television” before turning back to the camera and finishing the report.

Lots of people who caught that moment agreed it was adorably heartwarming, and they took to Twitter to say so and salute Kube:

When you’re so deft at two jobs — TV reporting AND parenting — that you decide to hot-dog it a bit by doing them at the same time. Aces. https://t.co/3aiFdOXaoB — Jonathan Allen (@jonallendc) October 9, 2019

Moments earlier, I witnessed these very children reciting their ABC's in @ckubeNBC 's office. https://t.co/TwUmFBfVq7 — Ken Dilanian (@KenDilanianNBC) October 9, 2019

What viewers don't know is that @ckubeNBC was up late last night & early this morning reporting on the Syria developments. #RockStar https://t.co/8O7XvhG6B0 — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) October 9, 2019

.@ckubeNBC is a super pro, super journalist, and super mom. This is awesome. https://t.co/UoylL5T80O — Jacob Soboroff (@jacobsoboroff) October 9, 2019

Watch above, via MSNBC.

