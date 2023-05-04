Daily Show Audience Goes BONKERS When Jon Stewart Shows Up in Jedi Garb: ‘I Used to Work Here’

The audience at The Daily Show went absolutely nuts when a Jedi who appeared on the May 4 episode turned out to be former host Jon Stewart.

“I’m trying to go viral this week,” said guest host Roy Wood Jr., fresh off his stint hosting the White House Correspondents’ Dinner. “It’s a lot of pressure as guest host. You know, you’ve got to be funny, got to be satirical, got to be powerful, you got to go viral. I just wish I had somebody I could talk to to guide me on some of this stuff.”

“Roy, use the Force, Roy,” a disembodied voice repeated over and over from off-stage.

“Who’s that?” Wood asked, looking concerned. “I don’t fu** with ghosts, man. Who dat?”

The voice soon revealed itself to be a Jedi Knight dressed in brown robes à la Obi-Wan Kenobi from the Star Wars franchise. The Jedi moved toward Wood, soon pushing back his hood to reveal an exasperated Jon Stewart urging, “Roy, just use the Force!”

Upon recognizing Stewart, the show’s original host from 1999-2015, Wood exclaimed, “I know you, I know you!”

“I know him!” he said, turning to the audience. “I knew I knew your ass! You’re Obi-Wan Kenobi!”

“I’m, I’m Jon… Stewart,” a seemingly perplexed Stewart replied. “I used to work here when the budget wasn’t as big, a few years back.” Stewart currently hosts a show on Apple TV+.

“The Daily Show had a White host?” Wood asked, alluding to the fact that Stewart’s immediate replacement was comedian Trevor Noah. He left in 2022, paving the way for guest hosts like Wood, John Leuiguzamo, and Charlamagne tha God.

