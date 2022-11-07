Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper Asks Jan 6th Rallygoer if Capitol Riot Violence Was Just ‘Magical CGI George Lucas Sh*t’

Comedy Central’s Jordan Klepper held a fascinating exchange with Doug Mastriano (R-PA) supporters in which he gauged their ability to dismiss and filter out any information that would challenge their partisan thinking.

The Daily Show correspondent released a series of man-on-the-street video packages he recently shot while speaking to election-deniers in several of the nation’s battleground states for the midterm elections. In Pennsylvania, Klepper spoke to a Mastriano-supporting woman who — like the aspiring governor — attended Donald Trump’s January 6 rally that preceded the attack on the U.S. Capitol by the former president’s supporters.

Here’s a transcript from the exchange:

Klepper: He was there on January 6th. Woman: Oh yeah, so was I. Klepper: You were there January 6th? Woman: Yes. Klepper: What do you say to people who say he shouldn’t have been there on January 6th. Woman: It’s ridiculous. It was the most beautiful thing I ever saw. Thousands, maybe a million people gathered, so quiet. It was a peaceful rally. Klepper: January 6th? Woman: January 6th.

This conversation was interspersed with footage from the Capitol attack, so Klepper asked the woman to clarify that the incident was all “birds chirping, police officers screaming.” The woman denied the characterization while Klepper emphasized that “some of them were attacked that day.”

Woman: They were? Klepper: Did you not see the videos? Woman: I couldn’t watch it. Klepper: Why is that? Woman: We were at home and we were watching on TV what happened, I said ‘Turn that off. That is not what happened today.’ Klepper: You didn’t see any violence? Woman: No. Klepper: But to be clear, when it was on television, violent images, you turned it off. Woman: I turned it off because it wasn’t true. It wasn’t an accurate description of what was going on that day. Klepper: What was it? Was it like magical CGI George Lucas sh*t? Woman: Yeah. Could be. I don’t know.

Klepper spoke with other supporters who excused Matriano’s involvement with January 6th while saying they wouldn’t accept the gubernatorial election results if he loses. Election denialism has been a recurring concern among political observers as the midterms draw closer.

Watch above via CNN.

