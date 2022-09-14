Dallas Cowboys’ Micah Parsons Ghosts Skip Bayless, FS1 After Loss to Bucs: ‘Maybe He Was Just Crushed’

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was AWOL on Fox Sports Tuesday after he previously agreed to appear on Undisputed on a weekly basis.

His unexplained absence led co-host Skip Bayless, a die-hard Cowboys fan, to speculate if Sunday night’s home loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers might have played a role.

Dallas put up a mere three points as its offense stalled. Tom Brady’s team cruised to victory after putting up only 19 points in Jerry World. The Cowboys’ defense played well, as Brady was intercepted once and Parson sacked him twice.

But when it came time for Parson’s weekly spot with Bayless and his co-host Shannon Sharpe, he didn’t show. The pair speculated as to why.

“What I do know is that originally, Micah Parsons badly wanted to join you and me on Undisputed every Tuesday during football season,” Bayless reminded Sharpe. “We had equipment installed in Micah’s home in the Dallas area.”

Bayless reminded his viewers Parsons shared his excitement for a weekly spot on the show on Twitter a few weeks ago.

Blessings ! Excited to start this journey ! https://t.co/9go0KPykHa — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) August 24, 2022

“Then yesterday came, and all day we couldn’t reach Micah,” Bayless said. “Then, as we got into the evening, we couldn’t even reach any of his people. So, it led us to believe, well maybe he was just crushed by the opening night loss.”

Bayless said he hopes Parsons returns, and asked Sharpe for his thoughts on the duo being ghosted.

Sharpe said he is understanding sometimes a loss can be hard to take, but that he did not understand why Parsons didn’t show more “class.”

“I don’t understand why, after FS1 put the equipment in his house, he’d go radio silent,” Sharpe said. “Just say, ‘Look, at this point in time, I just want to focus on football.'”

Sharpe concluded, “I think you could handle it with a little bit more class than just go radio silent.”

Watch above, via FS1.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com