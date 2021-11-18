Dan Abrams seemed surprised and delighted that Fox News eagerly went all-in with CNN’s report on Vice President Kamala Harris’ office, particularly given the way that Fox constantly treats its rival network in a most negative light.

On Dan Abrams Live, the Mediaite founder kicked off his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment by reminding people how often people at Fox sneer at CNN, call them “fake news,” and regularly insult the networks’ coverage. In a nutshell, “they don’t like CNN’s reporting, until now, because this is a report Fox News likes.”

Abrams swiftly referred to CNN’s recent article claiming Harris’ office is bogged down by dysfunction, frustration, and uncertainty about her role within President Joe Biden’s administration. Abrams noted how the story provides decent fodder for Fox News chyrons, then he aired several examples where Fox’s tone towards CNN has been “a little more, shall we say, complimentary” than usual.

“Not only did they endorse CNN’s reporting, they then tried to build on it,” Abrams said. He then offered his skepticism for how Jesse Watters and Chad Pergram are flirting with reported “whispers” that Harris will be replaced as vice president.

Hmm, wait, what? Whispers? I mean, she is incredibly unpopular, but replacing her altogether?…If that’s true, that’s the biggest story in a long time, which is why it’s probably too good to be true.

Abrams concluded with a final dose of cynicism for Pergram’s report, wondering if “‘hearing whispers’ and ‘doing homework’ and talking about history is now the standard for putting on the air an explosive report about replacing the vice president.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

