Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams bashed Rudy Giuliani for constantly talking a big game about possessing big evidence, but never actually following through with any of his on-air claims.

Abrams used his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment to address the public debate on whether John Durham’s latest investigative filing on the Hillary Clinton 2016 campaign is an actual bombshell. Giuliani recently insisted Clinton has been spying on former President Donald Trump for years, even revealing in an interview to Newsmax he is in possession of evidence that proves it … that he’s keeping in his bedroom (or den?) for some reason.

“The former mayor of New York City has been sitting on evidence for years that proves that Hillary Clinton spied on for president and sitting in his bedroom, in his den,” Abrams deadpanned. He theen noted how Giuliani has got “quite a record when it comes to big promises on cable news,” that he just can’t reveal in the actual moment.

Abrams rolled footage of Giuliani claiming in 2019 that he was “pretty close” to proving Robert Mueller’s investigation into Donald Trump was part of a massive “frame-up” against the former president. However, Abrams noted Giuliani “never really ended up following up on that,” nor did he follow up on similar claims against Mueller.

Another example Abrams showed was Giuliani in early 2020, dangling a report he claimed to have that would undermine Trump’s first impeachment. This prompted Abrams to ask “what happened to that report?”

“It almost feels like Rudy Giuliani feels free to promise with no real obligation to deliver. But give him credit, he kinda owns it,” Abrams said. He made his point by referring to how Giuliani told inspector general Michael Horowitz’s team under oath that he doesn’t feel obligated to tell the truth.

Abrams finished by rolling footage of the infamous moment when Giuliani claimed “truth isn’t truth” in a blundering interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd.

“Look, I voted for Giuliani for mayor of New York, more than once,” Abrams said. “But Rudy, you gotta deliver the goods, or you’re gonna remain relegated to media hits these days on the fringe players instead of the big leagues of Fox and beyond.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com