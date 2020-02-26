<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

ABC News chief legal analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams spoke about Harvey Weinstein’s New York trial by remarking on the cultural change surrounding the conviction in an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

Abrams joined Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday night to talk about the release of his new book, John Adams Under Fire. Kimmel asked about the disgraced film mogul who was found guilty of rape and criminal sexual assault this week, though he was acquitted on three other charges including the most serious offense of predatory sexual assault.

When asked if he was surprised by the trial result, Abrams broke down the case by explaining how it centered on just two women who accused Weinstein of abuse but also had some sort of relationship with him — not all of the other women who made allegations.

“That made this a tough case,” Abrams said. “The fact that they were able to get convictions on both of these women, to me, makes this a groundbreaking case.”

Abrams went on to say that the Weinstein case did much to move forward the justice system’s understanding of rape victims, how victims react when they are assaulted, and how such cases are perceived by the public.

“The fact that these jurors were able to unanimously convict despite issues that might not have passed 10 years ago,” Abrams said. “I think if that case had been brought 10 years ago, there would not have been a conviction.”

Watch above, via ABC.

