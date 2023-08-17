Dan Abrams Challenges Critics of Hunter Biden Special Counsel David Weiss: ‘Political Gamesmanship’

Dan Abrams rebutted efforts by Republican lawmakers and conservative pundits to portray David Weiss as a pawn of Joe Biden’s Department of Justice because of the way in which he conducted his investigation into the president’s son, Hunter.

The Mediaite founder opened his NewsNation show Wednesday by reviewing the timeline of how Weiss, who was appointed U.S. Attorney by Donald Trump, became a target of conservatives leading up to his elevation to the role of special counsel. Abrams assessed that despite the level of investigative independence that was granted to Weiss beforehand, critics of the Biden family could never be satisfied because it “apparently seems its not good enough for those who I fear actually don’t want a legal proceeding against Hunter Biden. They just want a political cudgel to try to use against Joe Biden.”

Abrams determined that Weiss became a full-blown target for Biden critics by contradicting the claims of IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley and Joseph Ziegler that the Justice Department curbed Weiss’s authority over the Hunter investigation. This coincided with the plea deal he offered to the president’s son before it fell apart.

He never requested special counsel status because he didn’t feel he needed it. So this lifelong Republican who President Trump described as sharing the president’s vision for making America safe again when he appointed him in 2018, would have to be lying if those allegations from the whistleblowers were to be true. Again, the whistleblowers may have believed that to be the case. But for it to actually be true, Weiss has to be lying and risking a nearly 40 year career to cover for Hunter Biden. And by the way, now we have a whistleblower on the other side, a 14 year FBI vet, who we learned last week prepared a 22-page statement for staffers of the Senate Judiciary Committee, accusing the FBI of suppressing efforts to investigate members of former President Trump’s inner circle, including Rudy Giuliani. Bottom line, it seems different investigators wanted to pursue different things, but they don’t get to make the final calls. David Weiss even offered to testify in front of Congress. He presented four possible dates for his testimony. House Judiciary Committee Chair Republican Jim Jordan responded that they wanted to talk to everyone else first. We got like 11 or 12 different people we want to talk to. Now, of course, in any rational world, those who have been calling for a special counsel would be celebrating that Weiss now has that broader authority and that Garland granted to him…But not now.

Abrams then moved on to address the complaints about Weiss’ appointment after the plea deal he offered to Hunter that wound up falling apart. He did so by once again rejecting the claim that Weiss’ offer was a “sweetheart deal.”

That is not a defense of Hunter Biden. It’s a legal reality. But now the plea deal has fallen through. Weiss is again vigorously pursuing a case, and it’s a case that for a lot of reasons, I think he should be making. And maybe this deal falling apart is for the best. But politicians, hoping to use his criminal case as a tool isn’t legal analysis. It’s political gamesmanship. And when it comes to the plea deal falling apart, was that Weiss’s fault? Yes, in part it was. It was too much ambiguity as to what can happen in the future. Again, if it wasn’t for Hunter Biden, this deal would likely have never been shot down. But the judge scrutinized this with a fine tooth comb, as she should in this sort of case. And she made totally fair points, which did not indicate that Weiss was going too easy on Hunter, but rather, the judge was protecting Hunter from thinking he was immune from any future prosecution when he wasn’t, when Weiss would not agree to that. Now, as for those alleging a cover up to prevent Weiss from testifying, it’s true that with the case not ending now, Weiss likely won’t be able to discuss details publicly. But Jim Jordan was in no rush to have Weiss testify. When he offered to testify. But now it’s a cover up. Would they rather get the supposed sweetheart deal back in place so Weiss can testify? And to believe this is a cover up is to once again believe that lifelong Republican David Weiss has decided to lie and engage in corruption to protect Hunter Biden.

Watch above via NewsNation.

