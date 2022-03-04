Mediaite founder and NewsNation host Dan Abrams compared Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s participation on the Ukrainian version of Dancing With the Stars with Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s participation on the American one.

Zelensky participated in the show in 2006, while Carlson did so in 2003. Zelensky won his season, while Carlson was eliminated in the first round of his.

On Thursday, Dan Abrams Live showed clips of the two on the show.

Abrams called Carlson’s performance “not bad.”

However, he continued, “I’m not sure he measured up to the Ukrainian leader.”

Carlson, who has reported from war zones and has defended Russian President Vladimir Putin, told the show regarding his low scores, “This has rattled me more than Hezbollah.”

“Look, I’ve always given Tucker credit for giving it a shot,” said Abrams. “And hey, if it takes dancing in front of millions to better align Tucker with Zelensky, I’m all for it.”

The segment occurred amid Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine. The onslaught has consisted of cyberattacks and attacks on civilian infrastructure, including on Europe’s largest nuclear power plant, which caught one of its buildings on fire. The fire was extinguished, but Russian forces reportedly continue to occupy it. The United States and its allies have responded to the invasion with condemnations and sanctions.

Watch above, via NewsNation.

