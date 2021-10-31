Dan Abrams Fumes Over People Asking if He’s ‘Nervous’ About His Son Dressing Up as a Cop for Halloween: ‘Maddening’ We’re at That Point

NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams said America is on the brink of a cultural flashpoint if it is controversial now that his son wants to be a police officer for Halloween.

Abrams spoke to Carmen Best on Friday night about her new book, Black in Blue — in which the former Seattle police chief reflected on the racism, sexism and other challenges she faced during her career. During this conversation, Abrams lamented how many negative news headlines have been driven by “a small minority of bad actors” within the police force.

“I’ve spent a lot of time covering police officers et cetera,” Abrams said. “I see how much time and effort the vast majority of police officers spend to do their jobs really well. And yet, there are a few bad players out there, and as you point out, those are the ones who should be held accountable. There’s got to be a system whereby they should be held accountable.”

Abrams spoke of how the broadly negative depiction of cops represents a “real cultural problem in our society.” He expanded on that by revealing that his son has decided to go out for Halloween as a police officer.

“I have people saying to me ‘Are you nervous about your son going out as a police officer for Halloween?’ And I’m like ‘What are you talking about? Am I nervous about my son going out for Halloween as a police officer?'” Abrams said. “The fact that we’re at that point is just so frustrating to me, and maddening.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com