Mediaite founder and ABC News chief legal analyst Dan Abrams spoke with Stephen Colbert on Friday’s Late Show, and the host opened by asking about Abrams’ previous work at MSNBC.

Colbert told Abrams he used to regularly watch The Abrams Report and asked him why he would “ever leave camera” to be the general manager at MSNBC.

Abrams acknowledged sometimes it’s “more fun being the on-air person complaining about management than it is being the management being complained about.”

He joked that MSNBC made “the worst decision and they still regret it to this day,” that they replaced his 9 pm show in 2008 with Rachel Maddow.

“They regret it every day,” Abrams dryly added.

You can watch above, via CBS.

