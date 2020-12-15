Dan Abrams Mocks Bill Barr’s ‘Dear Leader’ Resignation Letter: ‘What Kind of Note is That From the Attorney General!?’

ABC News Chief Legal Analyst and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams brutally mocked Attorney General Bill Barr’s resignation letter to President Donald Trump while guest-hosting The View — roasting its “Dear Leader elements.”

Before poking fun at Barr for his letter, Abrams echoed co-host Sunny Hostin’s comment that Barr was initially expected to be a solid choice for Attorney General, harking back to his reputation and past experiences.

“That proved not to be the case,” Abrams continued.

Shocked by the fact that people were celebrating when Barr admitted there was no evidence of massive voter fraud in the 2020 election, Abrams noted that people should not be praising their attorney general for recognizing the obvious.

“The fact we have to take a deep breath about our attorney general stating the obvious is a scary place to be. Then you read his letter. And it really is — there’s definitely a ‘Dear Leader element to this letter,” Abrams added, referring to Kim Jong-il’s colloquial title.

Abrams went on to deride the letter, ridiculing Barr’s sycophantic tone.

“What kind of note is that from the attorney general?” he exclaimed. “You expect someone to say, ‘I’m honored to have served, I’m proud of our accomplishments,’ but what is all this other stuff about, ‘Ohh, you’ve overcome! You’re amazing!”

Watch above, via ABC.

