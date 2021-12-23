Dan Abrams Mocks Historian Michael Beschloss for Refusing to Say Trump’s Name on MSNBC: ‘Naked Political Suck-Uppery’

NewsNation’s Dan Abrams called out MSNBC’s Joy Reid and presidential historian Michael Beschloss for their latest hyperbolic claims that Fox News is willing to let their viewers die for ratings.

In the latest “Mediaite Moments” segment of Dan Abrams Live, the Mediaite founder focused on Reid’s frequent criticisms against Fox News. Abrams assessed that Reid went well beyond her “typical attack” on Fox this week while she was lashing out at their rhetoric on vaccinations.

“They’re all vaccinated! They’re gonna live through this and let their viewers and their fans die because they don’t give a damn!” Reid said on Tuesday. It’s just clicks to them. They don’t care what happens. This is fun for them.”

Abrams began his response by saying it’s “not true or fair” for Reid to claim that Fox doesn’t care at all about Covid. He made his point by referring to the PSA the network released months ago urging people to get the Covid vaccine.

Abrams conceded that some people on Fox have made “outrageous comments” regarding the pandemic, “but it’s not all the ‘clowns’ at Fox News” as Reid claimed.

While he spared no criticism for the MSNBC host, Abrams offered much greater ire for Beschloss. The presidential historian jumped on with Ried saying of Fox News. hosts “hundreds of those of people are supported to die to undermine Joe Biden and help Republicans?”

Beschloss also said, earlier in the segment “I hate to mention the unmentionable 45th president and I will not mention his name but think when — what this would have been like a year ago,” refusing to cite the name of former President Donald Trump.

“An award-winning and best-selling presidential historian refusing to say the name of a former president to appease a progressive cable news host and maybe get more air time?” Abrams said with astonishment.

“It’s not surprising to see Joy Reid cross the line, but historians — who are supposed to be chronicling history — not serving as political advocates, should recoil at one of their own engaging in naked political suck-uppery.”

