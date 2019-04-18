Dan Abrams: ‘No Way to Justify’ Why Mueller’s Report Wasn’t Released Earlier Except to Get ‘Some Good Media’

With the end of Attorney General William Barr’s press conference on Robert Mueller’s report on Thursday, Mediaite founder and ABC’s Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams said there’s no reason why the report has not to be released yet.

“Can we just take one step back and talk about how crazy it is that we’re sitting here for an hour without the report,” Abrams asked. “I mean, we’ve just heard a press conference, from the attorney general who’s laid out for us everything that’s in the report, how it was done…delivered in late March and here we are and we have to wait another hour to get it. Why? I don’t understand what could possibly be the reason that we need to wait after the press conference.”

Abrams question came as it was revealed the White House and President Donald Trump’s personal lawyers were able to see the report.

“Right, it’s not the end of the world. Okay, so we have to wait another hour, but there’s no way to justify it except for the idea of a couple of hours of the president being able to respond and some good media,” Abrams added.

During the press conference, Barr reiterated the special counsel found no evidence of any American, including anyone people with the Trump campaign, coordinated with the Russian government.

Watch above, via ABC News.

