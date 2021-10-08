“We should’ve seen it coming,” said Dan Abrams Thursday night.

The Mediaite founder, and host of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live, was referring to the outcry from conservative commentators reacting to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) deal with Democrats on the debt ceiling. During his show’s opening monologue, Abrams blasted “media ideologues” on the Right for dialing up the pressure on Republicans not to agree to a deal with Democrats.

Abrams singled out criticism from Sean Hannity — who laced into McConnell Wednesday night, denouncing him as a “swamp creature,” and calling on him to either back off the bipartisan deal or step aside.

“Yes anyone who commits the grievous sin of actually working with the other side will feel tremendous heat from the base to throw in the towel,” Abrams said. “Among Republicans, they get branded with the worst label a Republican can bear in the Donald Trump-era: RINO.”

Abrams went on to stress, though, that the problem is not limited to Republicans. In his view, media extremists on the Left are likewise responsible for creating an environment in which bipartisanship cannot exist.

“This is why nothing gets done in Washington,” Abrams said. “There’s this pressure from media ideologues — on both sides — that forces politicians to hold the line. To never give an inch. If you yield even an iota, you’re called a sellout. Ostracized by the base. Threatened with a primary opponent. How is anyone ever supposed to compromise?!”

The bottom line, as far as Abrams is concerned, is that the current media environment — one in which bipartisanship is considered to be a dirty word — must change.

“The far Left and the far Right have both turned politics into a zero-sum game,” Abrams said. “They’ve adopted a posture of all or nothing. And if they insist on keeping that stance, it will result in a whole lot of nothing for the rest of us. And those of us anywhere near the middle have to speak out about it.”

Watch above, via NewsNation.

