Dan Abrams Calls Out Fox News and CNN’s Differing Coverage of Facebook: Can’t Agree Why Social Network is ‘Evil’

As Facebook grapples with an ongoing PR crisis from the release of their internal documents, Dan Abrams noticed that while cable news seems to agree the social media company is “evil,” they don’t have a consensus on why.

The Mediaite founder and host of NewsNation’s Dan Abrams Live used his latest “Mediaite Moments” segment to talk about Frances Haugen and her revelations that Facebook fueled political divisiveness, extremist content, and misinformation. The “Facebook Papers” Haugen provided have been a major news topic in recent days, but Abrams observed that what the media learned from them “totally depends on who you are listening to.”

From there, Abrams ran a clip of CNN’s New Day where John Berman said the “Facebook Papers” show that Facebook “profits off the spread of false information and relies on an algorithm that pushes fake news.” Abrams agreed that that “sounds bad, except that is not what Fox saw in the very same documents.”

Abrams then aired a clip of Fox News’ Sandra Smith focusing on a push by Facebook employees to “suppress conservative news outlets.”

“Wait, suppression of conservative news?” Abrams interjected. “I thought it was about fake news?”

Abrams continued to go back and forth between CNN and Fox, airing clips to show how the networks focused on either the spread of political extremism or Facebook’s suppression of conservative news.

“Maybe both things are true because, after all, it seems we can all now agree that Facebook is evil,” Abrams said. He became more sarcastic as he added that “it’s heartwarming to see us all unite around a shared cause like this. We’re all mad at Facebook, just for totally different reasons. Ahh, unity!”

Watch above, via NewsNation

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com