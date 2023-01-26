Dan Abrams Rips NBC Over Report Touting Marjorie Taylor Greene as Legit VP Prospect for Trump: ‘Not Gonna Happen’

NewsNation host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams mocked NBC News for overselling their “nonsensical scoop” that Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) wants to be Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate.

On Wednesday, Abrams took on NBC’s report that Greene is angling herself to get on the former president’s shortlist of 2024 picks for vice president. The story drew significant media attention after publication, but Abrams noted that “the story isn’t quite as monumental” once news watchers understand it almost entirely relies on the words of former Trump advisor Steve Bannon.

When Bannon spoke to NBC’s Jonathan Allen for the report, he propped up Greene while saying “she sees herself on the shortlist for Trump’s VP.”

“Wait,” exclaimed Abrams. “So according to Steve Bannon, she sees herself on the shortlist, and that’s enough for MSNBC to go all out, hour after hour, suggesting this is a real thing?”

Since Bannon also spoke to Allen of how “ambitious” Greene is, Abrams pointed out “she could have all the ambition in the world. That doesn’t mean it’s gonna happen.” He presumed the same could be said for a lot of Congressional Republicans who share this very wishful thinking of being on Trump’s shortlist, yet “it’s not gonna happen.”

“There is no way on Earth that Donald Trump is going to pick Marjorie Taylor Greene as his Number 2,” Abrams said. He based that statement on the fact that Trump chose Mike Pence as his vice president because of his stabilizing personality elements. Greene, by contrast, “would only hurt” Trump’s chances, so Abrams predicted that the most she could expect is some appointment in a new Trump administration.

Abrams continued to mock Allen’s efforts to sell the “shocking story” on air, plus other outlets who “gave this silliness traction.” He gave Hallie Jackson credit, however, for her skepticism to Allen on Trump’s likelihood of picking Greene.

“It’s a symptom of our broken partisan media that peddles in outrage,” Abrams concluded.

Watch above via NewsNation.

