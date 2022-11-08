Dan Abrams Sounds Alarm on Election Deniers Using Delayed Results to Sow Doubt

NewsNation host and Mediate founder Dan Abrams sounded the alarm on Monday on election deniers using delayed results to sow doubt.

“Midterms are tomorrow which means that roughly this time tomorrow we’ll all know which party will be set to control the House and Senate during the next two years, right?” said Abrams to open up his show, Dan Abrams Live. “No.”

Abrams explained:

Actually, there is a very good chance we won’t know at least who will control the Senate. Every network is preparing for over-the-top election night coverage, including this one, and I’m looking forward to it. And while the House looks to be close to a lock for turning to a Republican majority, all eyes will be on the Senate, which is exceptionally close as are many of the governors’ races. the senate may come down to three very hotly-contested Senate races in Georgia, Pennsylvania and Arizona. And if all or even two of those races are as close, as many expect them to be, there’s one thing that’s almost guaranteed. We will not know who will control the Senate for days. Under Georgia election law, if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote on Nov. 8, the Senate race will go to a runoff four weeks later on Dec. 6 between the two-top vote-getters. For now, there is a third candidate, libertarian Chase Oliver who’s polling at about 1.6 percent and that could mean he gets enough votes to prevent either Herschel Walker or [incumbent Sen. Raphael] Warnock from getting to 50 percent, as happened in both Senate races in 2020 when there were runoffs. And then this Pennsylvania, which according to polls, is a dead-even race between Mehmet Oz and Lt. Gov. John Fetterman. Here’s the issue: for whatever reason, Pennsylvania does not allow any counting of mail-in voting until voting on election day has started. Which means election workers will have to sort through over a million mail-in ballots and that will take days to complete. That law was actually passed by the Republican state legislature in Pennsylvania in 2019. Then there’s Arizona. Here’s Maricopa County Board of Supervisors’ Bill Gates, a registered Republican, holding a press conference today to address false election narrative to preempt attacks on the integrity of Arizona’s vote, which also may take several days to count.

“We’re not going to have final results on election night,” said Gates on Monday, according to a soundbite played on Abrams’ show. “The problem is that people out on social media and elsewhere will take the fact that we don’t have final results on election night or early the next day as somehow proof of fraud or allowing that people can start, you know, rigging the election or something like that. And that’s simply not the case.”

Abrams called on people dissatisfied with how ballots are counted to lobby for changes to the law.

“To suggest something fishy is happening because we have to wait a day or two or maybe even a week to get the final numbers isn’t just irresponsible,” he said. “It can be a gambit to try to cheat and no one should want that.”

Watch above via NewsNation.

