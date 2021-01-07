Fox News contributor and former United States Secret Service agent Dan Bongino tried to blame the substantial failures of the United States Capitol Police on an unexpected scapegoat: liberal leaders running large cities around the nation who “just don’t like the cops,” during his Hannity appearance Thursday night.

“I debated what to say coming on tonight, was I going to talk about the technical components of the security plan at the Capitol that went wrong,” Bongino began. “No, I don’t want to do that because a lot went wrong. I think we all get that.”

Bongino then told the Fox News audience he would let them in on the “worst-kept secret in law enforcement.”

“I want to talk about something more important. It’s the worst-kept secret in law enforcement, it’s a dirty secret but the worst kept one. Fifty percent of security in public safety is political,” Bongino claimed. “What do I mean by that?”

“You’re never going to secure a location, a city, the Capitol, or anything else if you don’t have the backing of political leaders,” he added. “And the problem we have Sean, and what you saw yesterday at the Capitol, they have 2,300 police officers and half billion dollar budget. The Capitol, what a 2.3-mile area, has a bigger police budget than the city of Detroit.”

“So what hell went wrong?” Bongino asked, before answering his own question with a bevy of right-wing talking points. “The answer is they just don’t like the cops. People in big cities run by liberals, and the city of [Washington] D.C. is run by liberals, they can’t stand the police, they haven’t made a secret about it,” Bongino stated. “They have actually run some of them on defending the police.”

However, Bongino did not make clear how Washington, D.C.’s Democratic mayor, Muriel Bowser, might have contributed to a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists easily infiltrating the Capitol on Wednesday, since the Capitol police report to, are controlled, and funded by Congress’ House of Representatives, which, for eight of the last 10 years has been run by Republicans. In addition, the Fox News contributor did not elaborate on how a police force that he had just moments before implied was over-funded, was hampered in its security mission by having too much money.

