On Saturday night, Fox News contributor and three-time failed congressional candidate Dan Bongino stated that he expects President Donald Trump to win re-election because of a pro-Trump boat flotilla he jokingly claimed stretched from Florida to Cuba.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro began by asking Bongino, “Why isn’t Trump winning by 20 points? Not that I believe the polls.”

“You don’t know he isn’t,” Bongino fired back. “Based on the boat flotilla they had down here in Florida the other day, Judge, I’m out of the predictions game. I’m serious. I’m not sure what’s going to happen, I’m just telling you now if you for a moment think there is not a significant grassroots — it’s not a silent majority.”

“There was a boat flotilla down here in Florida — it was like from here to Cuba, it was so long,” the pundit stated.

“If we lose this election, we are screwed,” Bongino riffed. “Everybody watching tonight understands this. There is one thing standing between you and the horde right now and it is Donald Trump.”

The boat flotilla line was clearly hyperbole, but joins the list as one of those Bongino strange cable-news moments which leaves you wondering.

