Dan Bongino Goes After Steve Doocy for Defending the FBI: ‘Why Would You Trust’ Them on Anything With Trump?

Dan Bongino seemed to take shots at his Fox News colleague, Steve Doocy, over his FBI defenses throughout the political saga of the bureau’s search at Mar-a-Lago.

Bongino joined Brian Kilmeade on Wednesday to discuss the Justice Department’s accusation that Donald Trump’s team attempted to “conceal and remove” the classified documents the former president was keeping at his Florida estate. The conversation also gravitated around the accusations against retired FBI agent Timothy Thibault, plus the DOJ’s argument that Trump not only lacks the legal standing for a “special master,” but having one would lead to the detriment of U.S. national security interests.

When asked for his take on the Mar-a-Lago revelations, Bongino once again declared his emphatic disdain for the FBI. He did so by expressing his difference of opinion with other people at Fox News, “even on the couch.”

BONGINO: You know what I like about working here is there’s a lot of different people with a lot of different opinions, even on the couch. I disagree strongly with people at the network who want to default to trusting the FBI, because I ask the question — Brian, I’m not suggesting this is you, of course — but why would you trust the FBI when it comes to Trump? Can you give me a reason, anyone? KILMEADE: None…Zero BONGINO: Where have they shown any documented history of unbiased, nonpartisan law-enforcement-type activity? The answer is in no Trump case ever. So your default defense of the FBI is outrageous.

Judging by Bongino’s comments, it seems highly likely he was referring to Doocy, who has been a notable contrarian on Fox & Friends lately by arguing in the FBI’s defense and rebuking the incendiary rhetoric used against them. Meanwhile, Bongino rolled on by declaring “we don’t have to trust the FBI,” and railing against federal law enforcement officials who’ve been accused of misbehaving concerning Trump.

“Everyone is innocent until proven guilty, I accept that, but it’s not one bad apple. It’s a rotten orchard,” Bongino said. “The DOJ is saying we don’t need a special master to review this, just trust us, we will review it ourselves with the FBI. You know what? I’m going to take a hard pass on that because we trusted you in the past, and you told us that it was a pee pee tape, Russian collusion, and a DNC hack, and you have backed up absolutely none of that. So I’m gonna give them a big zero on the credibility scale.”

The conversation went on with Bongino railing against the conclusions being drawn by “leftist media losers.” Eventually, he returned to the friendly fire as he brought up the analysis from “even some friends of mine on the network.”

“‘Hey, it’s classified,'” Bongino said mockingly. “And you know that how!? Oh, so you are just assuming because the pee pee tape FBI told you that! So you’re just assuming. You don’t know any of that.”

