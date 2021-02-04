Fox News contributor Dan Bongino railed against Democrats pushing forward with the Senate trial of former President Donald Trump for inciting the Capitol insurrection by turning to the highly intellectually strategy of…name-calling and ignoring facts.

“Let me just say before we start, this is an impeachment for dopey people,” Bongino began. “So if you are dopey, you believe this is a real impeachment. If you’re smart, you are laughing at the stupidity of the document.”

The Fox News contributor further claimed to host Sean Hannity on Thursday night that Trump’s January 6th speech didn’t incite violence.

“But again, the charges in there are utterly absurd. We already have the transcript of what President Trump said. You have repeated it on the air. How you’re are inciting violence by asking people to march, and I quote ‘patriotically and peacefully.’ I really don’t understand how that it is inciting violence,” Bongino stated. “Again, this is an impeachment for idiots. If you believe this is serious, you should take cognitive enhancing supplements, quickly, before you lose any more IQ points.”

However, the Fox contributor notably omitted large swaths of said transcript as well as a number of other, more damning comments leading up to and in that same January 6th speech by Trump, including his pleas for his supporters to “fight like hell” or else “you’re not going to have a country anymore.” Likewise, his numerous, public calls to “stop the steal” as well as his ominous promise “We will never give up. We will never concede. It doesn’t happen.” Finally, his directive for his followers to march on the Capitol on January 6th — and demonstrate a show of force to overturn the Electoral College certification.

“Because you’ll never take back our country with weakness,” Trump proclaimed to the rallygoers not long before some violently stormed the Capitol. “You have to show a strength and you have to be strong. We have come to demand that Congress do the right thing and only count the electors who have been lawfully slated, lawfully slated.”

Bongino wrapped up the Fox interview by reiterating that if you believe Trump should be impeached, you are “really stupid.”

“Again, this is an impeachment for stupid people. If you believe it, I’m sorry. You are just really stupid. There is a thing called evidence. You don’t have any. That’s kind of a problem in your case,” he claimed, after conveniently ignoring almost all of the evidence cited by the House impeachment managers.

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]