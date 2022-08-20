Dan Bongino Thinks Big City Liberals Have Just ‘Embraced the Suck’ Under Democratic Leadership

Dan Bongino is accusing liberal voters in blue cities like New York City of embracing the “suck” and simply ignoring crime.

During an appearance on Fox & Friends on Saturday, Bongino reacted to the recent story of a sucker punch in New York City caught on camera. The incident caused outrage after it was learned the suspect had been arrested and released only a day before.

On Thursday, the suspect, Bui Van Phu, was released after an attempted murder charge was downgraded. Once the video of the sucker punch went viral, the suspect was quickly rearrested. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the arrest at a press conference.

The office of Bronx County District Attorney announced the suspect is being charged with third degree assault and second degree harassment and he is not eligible for bail. The victim remains hospitalized with injuries from the attack.

Bongino, who spent multiple years as an officer with the NYPD before joining the Secret Service, said citizens dealing with such criminal justice have “embraced the suck,” a term both he and Fox News’ Pete Hegseth know well thanks to their law enforcement and military backgrounds, respectively.

Bongino said:

When we were in the Secret Service, right, we had this thing called Embrace the Suck. Pete, I’m sure you know what this means. It means you’re in a really crappy, horrible situation. You’re in some hot zone. You’re in a hotel with lizards and rats in it with no running water, and you’re stuck for two weeks and the president’s coming. So do the job. Shut your mouth. Just embrace the suck and get the job done. You ask me, why do people keep voting these people in? Because I swear to you, I think they’ve embraced the suck. I think the people of New York and in these liberal cities are like, you know what? We’re in this decline. It just is the way it is.

Bongino theorized a soft on crime approach to more low level offenses is not allowing officers to catch criminals before they commit worse crimes.

“Because the same guy who goes on the train, right, to go rape or rob someone jumps the turnstile. So when you let him go for jumping the turnstile and you don’t put him in jail, he’s out to commit 10 other crimes,” he said.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams (D) has also taken issue with bail reform policies, accusing prosecutors of releasing too many suspects with little to no bail.

“You have the far right that states, ‘give everyone a gun. No matter what.’ You have that far left that states, ‘everyone that uses a gun should not be held accountable.’’These two groups are not the majority of Americans, and they have actually held our country and our city hostage,” the mayor said in July after agreeing with the statement that “progressive prosecutors are allowing crime to flourish.”

