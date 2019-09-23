Dan Bongino: Trump Whistleblower Scandal is a Hoax Because ‘Lead Hoaxer’ Rep. Adam Schiff is Involved

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino insisted on Monday that the Trump administration whistleblower scandal is a “hoax” because Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) is involved.

Schiff, the House Intel Committee chairman, t0ld CNN on Sunday that, if true, allegations on President Donald Trump vowing to withhold military aid for Ukraine unless they launch an investigation into leading Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden could qualify for impeachment charges.

“This is the collusion hoax part deux. This is the sequel, this is like the Empire Strikes Back to the Star Wars collusion hoax,” said Bongino while discussing Trump’s Ukraine controversies during an appearance on Fox & Friends. “This is another nonsense thing. I have pretty decent sources on this this is what is going on here.”

Bongino, a former secret service agent and thrice failed congressional candidate, went on say that numerous officials were on the president’s call — in which Trump reportedly asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky eight separate times about investigating Biden and accusing the former vice president of squashing a Ukrainian investigation into his son’s natural gas company — and they haven’t come forward to say that Trump tried to “sellout the United States of America.”

“[The whistleblower] didn’t even hear it directly heard it from someone else. This is so ridiculous,” he added.

“Everybody should have known this was a hoax right away,” Bongino continued. “When Adam Schiff got in front of the cameras, the lead hoaxer, the greatest conspiracy theorist in American history. He’s the platinum award winning medalist for conspiracy theories. The minute he got involved you should have known this was hoax.”

During Schiff’s appearance on CNN’s State of the Union, the lawmaker told Jake Tapper that while he has “been very reluctant to go down the path of impeachment” in the past, if Trump is “essentially withholding military aid, at the same time that he is trying to browbeat a foreign leader into doing something illicit, that is, providing dirt on his opponent during a presidential campaign, then [impeachment] may be the only remedy that is co-equal to the evil that that conduct represents.”

“We’re going to hear from the director of national intelligence on Thursday why he is the first director to withhold, ever, a whistle-blower complaint,” Schiff added. “And we are going to make sure that we get that complaint, that whistle-blower is protected.”

Watch above, via Fox News.

