Dan Crenshaw Asks Fox News Viewers to Fund Over-the-Top, Action Movie-Style Campaign Ad Sequel

Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) teased a sequel to his mesmerizing, action-packed 2020 campaign ad Texas Reloaded on Thursday, and he told Fox News he needs your help finishing it.

The original Texas Reloaded can be viewed in its entirety here, in case you missed it or had simply forgotten it ever existed.

Knowing full well that the world needed another installment of what hopefully will become a series, the representative for Texas’s 2nd congressional district joined Fox & Friends First Thursday to offer a teaser for Texas Reloaded 2.

He also asked Fox News viewers for their help in financing the project.

“We’re still working on the rest of the movie, it’s going to be really cool, and you can support our efforts to do that, by the way at texasreloaded.com,” Crenshaw said. He added that he intends to release his new movie in time to help he and his supporting actors before their respective March primary elections.

Crenshaw then took credit for gifting the world yet another video which will show how he intends to save Texas from off-screen villains.

“It’s my idea. These are generally my ideas. I’ll admit, my idea,” he told Fox News. “I like doing this sort of creative direction kind of thing, if you follow me you probably get a sense for that of course already.”

Crenshaw is not currently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and it remains unclear if Michael Bay is attached to the project as director.

Texas Reloaded 2 is notably missing much of the cast form the original, which generally does not bode well for a motion picture hoping to avoid straight-to-VHS death. Crenshaw is starring in the film alongside candidates Wesley Hunt and silver screen newcomer Morgan Luttrell. Both candidates and stars, like Crenshaw, are decorated military veterans.

Watch the teaser for Texas Reloaded 2 above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com