Dan Crenshaw: ‘You’re Not Going to Excommunicate’ Trump, He’s Neither the Devil Nor Jesus

Congressman Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) rejected the idea of “excommunicating” former President Donald Trump from the Republican Party during his interview with NBC’s Chuck Todd.

After Todd scolded Crenshaw for trying to blame the media over questions on Trump’s election lies, he remarked that “you must be upset with the former president” because he keeps forcing the conversation in that direction. Todd pressed on shortly after by asking Crenshaw, “You believe he’s the legitimate leader of the Republican Party?”

Crenshaw’s answer:

I believe that you’re not going to excommunicate a former president, right? And I refuse to, I refuse to go into this sort of black-and-white thinking about, it’s either totally one thing or totally the other. These are complex human relationships that involve millions of people. And I have always said, look, I do not think Trump is the devil, and I won’t say that. I don’t think he’s Jesus either. You know, I’m a rational human being about this, okay?

Crenshaw’s remarks come days after House Republicans voted to force Liz Cheney (R-WY) out as their conference chairwoman because she refuses to fall in line behind Trump and his lies with the rest of her party. As for Crenshaw, he continued to tell Todd, “I refuse to allow this drama to engulf us. That’s what Kevin McCarthy was saying. I fully agree with that.”

“There’s no point in re-litigating some of these things,” he said. “I say this to Liz, and I say it to [Adam Kinzinger]. You’re not going to get the colleagues who believe in that stuff to apologize to you, to agree with you.”

Watch above, via NBC.

