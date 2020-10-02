One significant development in President Donald Trump testing positive for the coronavirus is the significant amount of contact tracing that will need to take place.

And as the panel on CNN’s New Day noted Friday morning, that’s a pretty big and high-profile list.

Dana Bash brought up the “ripple effects” of the president and First Lady testing positive, following the news that Hope Hicks tested positive and is symptomatic.

“There are members of the Cabinet, people in the West wing who went to capitol hill, who met with senior leaders of the Senate leadership, and I believe the House leadership,” Bash said.

She also brought up the potential impact on the third branch of government, given the upcoming Supreme Court hearings and how Amy Coney Barrett has been at the White House and on Capitol Hill recently.

“So you have all of those… top people who have been potentially exposed, who are undoubtedly going to be asking their doctors, do I have to quarantine?” Bash asked. “So what if Mitch McConnell, the top Republican in the Senate has to quarantine? What if Amy Coney Barrett, the nominee, has to quarantine? What if the president’s chief of staff, the vice president? I mean, those are not far-fetched notions.”

Dr. Jonathan Reiner said one important question is when the last time Trump was tested and the result was negative, because the timeline of when he had is crucial given who he was in contact with.

