Dana Perino Addresses Her Horrifying Queso as Greg Gutfeld Mercilessly Mocks It: ‘You Spray-Painted the Mona Lisa’

I made queso pic.twitter.com/WXLFNcZlfU — Dana Perino (@DanaPerino) February 3, 2019

…yeah, no. Nope. Absolutely not.

Perino owned up during today’s The Daily Briefing, and she even brought on her Five co-host Greg Gutfeld to mercilessly roast her over this “horrific devil stew.”

“That deserved to go viral, because it seems like it might be diseased,” he said.

Perino showed off some of the tweets mocking her queso and Gutfeld bluntly said, “You actually took something very simple and destroyed it. It’s like you spray-painted the Mona Lisa.”

The Fox News host explained she got the recipe online from Chili’s, and after the segment aired, Chili’s actually responded:

"Fox News host opens up on controversial queso photo, reveals she used recipe from chain restaurant Chilis" — Allan Smith (@akarl_smith) February 4, 2019

Yeah, it's supposed to look like this: pic.twitter.com/12MwPRQiol — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 4, 2019

You know what, Dana? You were brave enough to put yourself out there, and we can respect that. https://t.co/ZBWipNIVlw — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 4, 2019

Lots of people didn't even attempt to make queso for their guests. But @DanaPerino did. That's a good hostess right there. — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) February 4, 2019

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

