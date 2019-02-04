comScore
Dana Perino Addresses Her Horrifying Queso as Greg Gutfeld Mercilessly Mocks It: ‘You Spray-Painted the Mona Lisa’

by | Feb 4th, 2019, 3:32 pm

For the Super Bowl, Fox News’ Dana Perino made some queso and, well…

yeah, no. Nope. Absolutely not.

Perino owned up during today’s The Daily Briefing, and she even brought on her Five co-host Greg Gutfeld to mercilessly roast her over this “horrific devil stew.”

“That deserved to go viral, because it seems like it might be diseased,” he said.

Perino showed off some of the tweets mocking her queso and Gutfeld bluntly said, “You actually took something very simple and destroyed it. It’s like you spray-painted the Mona Lisa.”

The Fox News host explained she got the recipe online from Chili’s, and after the segment aired, Chili’s actually responded:

You can watch the segment above, via Fox News.

[image via screengrab]

