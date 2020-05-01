Joe Biden today directly addressed and denied the sexual assault allegations from former staffer Tara Reade on Morning Joe Friday.

On Fox News hours later, former Bush press secretary Ari Fleischer said Biden, many women’s groups, and the press are “guilty of hypocrisy,” given the treatment of this allegation versus the ones against Brett Kavanaugh.

He added that #MeToo looks like it’s “GOP only” now.

Former DNC chair Donna Brazile commended Biden as being “straightforward” and that “he finally came out and said what many of us have counseled him, and that is to tell the truth and to lay out the facts.”

Brazile tried to defend the Democratic party’s record on this issue, saying she’s glad that Reader will get an opportunity to tell her story.

Fleischer asked at one point, “Do you believe Reade?”

“She’s given interviews. We’ve heard from her, but we respect women,” Brazile responded.

Perino asked Brazile if she believes Reade.

At that point Brazile’s dog started barking in the background (which went on for a fair amount of time during the segment) and Perino asked again, “I don’t want to let you off the hook here, do you believe Tara Reade?”

“I believe that Joe Biden is telling the truth, I also believe that Tara Reade, who first said it was sexual harassment, and now said it’s sexual assault. I believe she has every opportunity to be respected into tell her story. That’s what happened. That’s what happens when you come forward. You have to tell your story,” Brazile said.

Flesicher tried to throw in a “barking up the wrong tree” joke but Perino had to move on.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

