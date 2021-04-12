Daunte Wright’s Aunt Gets Emotional in CNN Interview: ‘He Didn’t Deserve to Die, My Nephew Was a Damn Good Kid’

Daunte Wright’s aunt, Naisha Wright, called into CNN Tonight with Don Lemon Monday night and said, “He didn’t deserve to die. My nephew was a damn good kid. He loved his family and we loved him.”

Daunte Wright was killed by a police officer during a traffic stop. The police chief claimed the officer accidentally pulled her pistol instead of her taser before shooting Wright. The medical examiner ruled the death a homicide.

In a very personal interview, Wright told Don Lemon, “All I can think about is my family. What they’re going through. What we’re feeling. I haven’t thought more about what is going on out there on the street.”

“My nephew was murdered.”

She gave her reaction to the police calling the shooting an accident, and said, “To sit here and people are trying to drag my nephew’s name through the dirt. It don’t mean nothing. It don’t mean nothing. He didn’t deserve to die. My nephew was a damn good kid. He loved his family and we loved him. An accident, an accident? Come on now.”

She demanded accountability for the officer that killed Wright. “We got several police officers in all of our family. I don’t have nothing bad to say about them. But what I got to say is, she needs to pay for what she did to my family. My family’s blood is on their hands. My brother, my sister is hurting. How do we put life back together after this?”

Her emotion was palpable as Lemon responded, “I was going to say I hope it brings you some peace, but I know it doesn’t. It doesn’t bring you peace.”

Her voice broke when she recounted a conversation with her brother, “I’ve never heard or seen my brother cry. Do you know how that feels for me to hear my brother call out for his son? Nobody should have to feel this pain. Nobody. My brother is so hurt.”

Wright implored viewers to “Say his name. Keep saying his name.”

You can watch above, via CNN.

