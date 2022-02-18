The mother of Daunte Wright delivered an emotional statement at the Friday sentencing of Kim Potter, the White former Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, police officer who was convicted of both first-degree and second-degree manslaughter in the fatal 2021 traffic-stop shooting of Wright, a Black man.

Shedding tears throughout her remarks, Katie Wright said she doesn’t forgive Wright and called on Hennepin County District Court Judge Regina Chu to impose the maximum sentence, which is 15 years behind bars and/or a $30,000 fine. In accordance with Minnesota law, Potter will be sentenced on only the most serious charge.

“Your honor, I’m asking you to hold the defendant to the highest accountability,” said Katie Wright, who refused to call out Potter by name throughout her address to Chu. “She was a person of authority who portrayed her badge not only when she shot Daunte but when she rolled around on the ground crying for herself, ‘I’m going to prison. I shot a boy. Call Chuck [Valleau],’ her union rep.”

Katie Wright talked about the time Potter took the stand during her own trial in December and expressed remorse.

“I’m sorry it happened!” said a distraught-looking Potter at the time.

“Those are her exact words,” said Katie Wright. “That was coming after a break, your honor, that the defendant have to had time to be coached on how to gain some sort of sympathy from the jury.

“But not me. I can’t give the defendant sympathy.”

Watch above, via CNN.

