WATCH: Dave Chappelle Addresses Controversy in SNL Monologue After Boycott Reports — His AND Kanye’s

Saturday Night Live host Dave Chappelle performed his opening monologue in the shadow of reported friction over his years of mocking trans people, but devoted the bit to another controversy — Kanye West’s anti-Semitic implosion — and roped in his own.

Comic legend Dave Chappelle was the guest host on this week’s edition of Saturday Night Live. Chappelle’s third outing as host was the subject of controversy, with reps for the star denying rumors of a boycott.

Black Star was the musical guest.

Chappelle has been under fire for years over his constant mockery of transgender people. But the criticism — and the edge to the mockery — reached a crescendo with the release of Chapelle’s Netflix special The Closer, which sparked outrage and protests by Netflix staffers, and a series of defiant reactions from Chappelle.

CNN correspondent Jason Carroll reported on the rumored writer’s boycott, noting Chappelle’s reps said in a statement “We’ve seen nothing to support media reports of a writer’s boycott. In fact, the writers delivered over 40 sketches for Dave’s consideration and collaboration.”

But Carroll also noted “CNN reached out to NBC about Chappelle. A spokesperson said the network is not commenting.”

Chappelle teased the appearance with a pair of online promos. In one, Kenan Thompson narrates a hype video for Chappelle in the style of Morgan Freeman:

The other features three rapid-fire promos with Black Star and castmember Ego Nwodim, including one that seemed to reference the controversy:

Following the show’s trademark cold open, Chappelle performed his opening monologue, in which he spent several minutes on anti-Semitism scandals from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving.

He went on to caution people against declaring Trump’s political death prematurely after the tide turned during the midterm elections, and then did chunks on other news of the day like the war in Ukraine.

Chappelle obliquely referenced his own history at the end, after reiterating all that Kanye West has lost because of his stream of attacks on Jews.

“It shouldn’t be this scary to talk about anything. It’s making my job incredibly difficult. And to be honest with you, I’m sick of talking to a crowd like this. I love you to death, and I thank you for your support. And I hope they don’t take anything away from me, whoever they are,” Chappelle said.

Watch above via NBC’s Saturday Night Live.

