Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady officially announced his retirement on Tuesday after denying a report over the weekend that stated he had already made the decision to hang it up.

In a farewell post on Instagram, Brady thanked the Bucs coaches, the Bucs owners, the Bucs fans, his personal trainer, and his agent. Conspicuously absent was any mention of the New England Patriots, where he spent the first 20 of his 22 years in the NFL and won six of his seven Super Bowl titles.

Some Patriots fans took exception, including Barstool Sports founder and Patriots fan Dave Portnoy, who delivered an “emergency press conference” to address the omission on Tuesday.

“What, he play a hundred years in Tampa Bay? Dude, you were there for three seconds,” he said. “If you wanna thank Tampa, fine. I didn’t see the Patriots once.”

Portnoy appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime later that evening.

“Dave, I saw you were pretty hot earlier today,” said Jesse Watters. “Have you calmed down at all?”

“Well yeah, I’ve calmed down a little bit, he replied. “I’m going to give him until–I almost deaded him. And when I dead somebody, you never come back. But he’s had so many memories and he’s done so much for the community and he’s a part of Boston. I’ve decided I would give him until after his Hall of Fame speech.”

Brady will be eligible for the Pro Football Hall of Fame in five years.

Portnoy explained that if Brady delivers his hall speech without giving the Patriots and their fans recognition, the quarterback will be persona non grata to him.

“He will just be another guy to me,” he said. “He’ll be dead to me, which stinks.”

Portnoy added that Brady remains a Boston mainstay.

“He’s part of this community,” he said. “He’s like a Kennedy, he’s Faneuil Hall, he’s Larry Bird. You don’t get these guys. So to see that [post] and 3,000 words – it’s like Moby Dick – and he intentionally–I mean it’s intentional. Everything he does is intentional. He doesn’t mention the Patriots once? Yeah, it hurt.”

Brady eventually did acknowledge Patriots fans – by quote-tweeting a statement from Patriots owner Robert Kraft about the retirement. “Thank You Patriots Nation,” said Brady. “I’m beyond grateful. Love you all.”

However, it wasn’t enough to placate Portnoy, who was arrested at NFL headquarters while protesting Brady’s punishment by the league over “deflategate.”

