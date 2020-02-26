Free-market conservative commentator Dave Rubin appeared on Fox News, Wednesday, to slam the Democratic Party as unpatriotic and argue that it should be split into two separate parties.

“The whole thing is so confusing right now because the Democratic Party is splitting into at least two parts right now, perhaps more, but at least two,” claimed Rubin on the last Democratic debate. “You’ve got sort of the socialist, progressive, lefty, far-left wing which is the Bernie [Sanders], Elizabeth Warren wing, and then you have the at least slightly more moderate, somewhat still-liberal, more blue dog Democrat Mike Bloomberg and [Joe] Biden part.”

“But watching them fray and watching this thing go out of control, it’s like these people should not be on stage together,” he continued. “They should be separate parties at this point… You guys don’t have a cohesive set of ideas that bring you together as a party, so of course, this is what we are going to get.”

Rubin then called “socialist Bernie” versus “true capitalist Bloomberg” the “future of this fight,” but branded the Democratic Party base “socialists.”

“Whether you want to call it socialist or communist or democratic socialist, whatever phrase you wanna use that’s fine, but that really is what the base is,” he opined. “So when Bloomberg talks about building a business successfully…”

Moving on, Rubin noted that Bloomberg “wore an American flag pin” during the debate, before accusing most of the Democratic Party of being unpatriotic.

“Nobody says anything positive about America. Words like freedom… Imagine if someone said the word ‘freedom’ or ‘liberty’ or anything positive about this incredible country you have,” Rubin said. “What they do is they constantly tell you how good other countries are.”

“We’ve given more freedom to everybody, and somehow they can’t even seem to choke out anything positive about America,” he concluded. “And then in the few moments where Biden, who is a little more old school, he’ll say something about the Constitution, and you can almost feel it in the room that it’s like, ‘Constitution? What does have to do with what we are talking about?'”

