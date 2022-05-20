David Axelrod Says Biden’s Hands Are Tied as Daunting Midterms Loom: ‘There Really Aren’t Many Tools Here for Him’

Democratic strategist David Axelrod said he believes President Joe Biden is running out of time to offer solutions for multiple crises affecting Americans.

As the architect of former President Barack Obama’s 2008 election win put it on CNN’s Don Lemon Tonight, Biden is running out of “tools” before the midterms.

The country is struggling with four-decade high inflation, record gas prices, and a nationwide baby formula shortage.

CNN host Don Lemon welcomed Axelrod and Republican strategist Scott Jennings on his show Friday night to discuss challenges Democrats face in keeping both houses of Congress.

After he noted the country’s mood is “troubled.” Lemon asked Axelrod, “What kind of leadership is needed here, do you think?”

Axelrod pulled no punches.

“The question is what can leadership do,” he noted. “There are limited levers to pull here, relative to some of the things that are troubling people. Obviously on the baby formula issue, he’s exercised the Defense Production Act, and there are things you can do at the margins, but in many ways he’s at the mercy of larger forces here.”

Axelrod added inflation is “hard to reverse,” before he noted the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates is a double-edge sword fewer than six months before voting begins.

“There are other things you could do relative to tariffs or student loans that would be unpopular,” he said. “There really aren’t any tools here for him, and that’s what makes this so uncomfortable.”

Lemon asked Axelrod what he would advise Biden to do about rising prices, with a potential political disaster for Democrats months away.

“My advice would be to go after price gouging wherever I see it, whether it’s among the energy companies or any other entity that is taking advantage of the situation and make clear that there are forces that are profiteering that you are willing to confront,” Axelrod said. “You need to connote action and take it wherever you could find it. But it’s a tough situation, Don, and time is running out.”

Watch above, via CNN.

