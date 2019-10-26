David Axelrod Tells Smerconish Key 2020 Democrats Would Be Sidelined By Impeachment Trial

CNN host David Axelrod told Michael Smerconish that an impeachment trial of President Donald Trump would actually sideline a number of top 2020 candidates.

Axelrod was appearing on Smerconish’s eponymous show Smerconish Saturday morning to talk about how impeachment could impact the 2020 Democratic primary.

“There’s not enough oxygen in the room for coverage,” Smerconish said about the subject of impeachment.

Axelrod agreed, saying “this will be like an eclipse, it will blot out the other political news, and it could freeze the advantages of the people who are at the top.”

He went on to talk about how a potential impeachment trial would tie up the six U.S. Senators currently running for president.

“If there is a trial in the Senate, you have six members of the United States Senate who are running for president, including one of the front-runners Elizabeth Warren. They will be required to sit silently in the Senate and hear evidence throughout this process before the Senate votes yea or nay on conviction, and that could happen in January leading up to the Iowa caucuses,” he said.

“You could have six people who are tied down, and that might be an advantage for Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, for others who are not members of the United States Senate,” Axelrod said.

Watch above, via CNN.

