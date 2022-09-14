David Corn Tells MSNBC GOP Has Embraced ‘Fascism’ for 70 Years: ‘No Golden Age of the Republican Party’

David Corn of Mother Jones said on Wednesday the Republican Party has been embracing “fascism or semi-fascism” for seven decades, and the party has no recent past to look back on for guidance.

Corn is currently promoting his new book American Psychosis: A Historical Investigation of How the Republican Party Went Crazy.

On MSNBC’s The Beat, he told host Ari Melber he thoroughly diagnosed the issues of the Grand Old Party. He said during research for the book, he discovered former President Donald Trump’s election was little more than an expected outcome.

“I started this book over a year ago,” he said. “I went looking for actually a book on this subject. We see what’s been happening the last few years, and I wondered if there was anyone that looked at the long-term relationship between the Republican Party and far-right extremism, and discovered no one looked at the history of the party through that lens.”

Corn said he was able to surmise the Republican Party took a wrong turn at “McCarthyism” and never looked back:

A look at seven decades of the GOP encouraging and exploiting extremism. Tribalism, bigotry, paranoia, conspiracy theory. That isn’t the totality of the Republican Party, but it isn’t something that started with Trump. Trump is not an aberration. He is a continuation, a culmination, it’s always been there and it’s always been essential to the Republican Party’s strategy to win elections.

Corn concluded, “We debate whether Biden is wrong or right when he talks about Trump leading the Republican Party in the direction of fascism or semi-fascism. My point is the Republican Party has been leaning in this direction for seven decades.”

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com