David Frum Calls Rand Paul ‘An Authentic Crank’ and ‘A Weirdo on Modern Medicine’ for Video Attacking Mask Mandates

In a video posted on his Twitter account Sunday, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) railed against the masking guidelines recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

“President Biden,” said Paul in the video, “we will not accept your agency’s mandates or your reported moves towards a lockdown. No one should follow the CDC’s anti-science mask mandates.”

The Biden administration has made no indication it is pursuing a lockdown.

David Frum, Senior Editor at The Atlantic, ripped Paul, noted that the senator is an ophthalmologist and not a virologist.

“He has no more insight into virology than you or I or any other listener of this program,” said Frum. “If you’re a car mechanic, you know as much about viruses as Rand Paul does. But Rand Paul – to do him justice – is at least an authentic crank. He has been cranky on so many issues over so many years, it’s not surprising that he’s a weirdo on modern medicine too.”

Frum said what he finds more disturbing are the politicians who are not “cranks” who are “acting in cynical ways.”

“They have created a culture war,” he said. “And now they’re prisoners of that culture war. And even some Republican politicians like Mitch McConnell who’d like to end the culture war, just can’t.”

Frum singled out Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, whom he called “reasonably pro-vaccine,” for nonetheless sending out fundraising emails that portray public health officials in an unfavorable light.

“If you get his fundraising emails, as I do, you live in a world in which the public health guardians of the country are in fact the greatest enemies of the country,” said Frum.

Watch above via CNN

