David Frum Claims MAGA Opposition to Zelensky Stems From Grudge Over Role in Trump Impeachment

David Frum argued that MAGA Republicans oppose supporting Ukraine’s defense against Russia because of lingering resentment for how President Volodymyr Zelensky stood up to Donald Trump.

The Atlantic writer joined Morning Joe on Thursday to talk about the Ukrainian leader’s speech to Congress, where he thanked America for its support over the past ten months while Ukraine fought back against Russia’s invading military. During this conversation, Frum suggested that Zelensky’s overtures of gratitude were in part to counteract “the MAGA right” and the “anti-Ukraine faction in American politics” for ragging on the Ukrainian leader while he and his people continue to defy Russia.

The discussion continued as Joe Scarborough brought up Frum’s latest essay on how Zelensky’s unbroken resolve reflects America’s commitment to freedom and democracy. This led to Frum saying that Republicans are signaling less support for Ukraine because Zelensky is standing up to Vladimir Putin, just like when he stood up to Trump’s attempt to pressure him into digging up dirt on President Joe Biden.

One of the symbolic significances of President Zelenskyy is he’s a man who has defied not only Putin, but also Donald Trump. That if it was up to Donald Trump, he would have squeezed Zelensky, broken him and used him to corrupt the American political system. That’s what the first Donald Trump impeachment system was about. It was about Trump’s attack on Zelensky. I think a big part of the rage that the pro-Trump forces and the remains of the Trump family expressed toward zelensky on social media everywhere they can is their awareness he stood up to trump, and he foiled trump’s scheme. The whole hunter Biden — that’s the epilogue to the big play, which was to break zelensky and use him as a weapon in American politics. And zelensky refused. He defied trump, and that was our first indication of Zelensky’s courage and leadership. He would not go along with one bully, and then her turned around and led his nation to fight an even more dangerous, more heavily armed and aggressive bully in Vladimir Putin.

