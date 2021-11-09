CNN’s David Gergen Slams GOP’s ‘Descent Into Madness, Says ‘It’s Committing Hara-Kiri’

Former Reagan communications director David Gergen tore into the Republicans on Tuesday for what he called their “descent into madness.”

During a discussion about Rep. Paul Gosar’s (R-AZ) utterly bizarre tweet featuring an anime video depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), the former adviser to several presidents said today’s Republican Party has lost the plot.

“I think they’ll continue their descent into madness,” he said. “They now think maybe after this recent election that they found a magic formula. Stick with Trump up to a point, but then put out a few new things. But I think it’s still on the fringes. These people are mad. And they’re so denigrating to our politics. I just can’t tell you, the drop in quality from what you and I were used to, what we grew up with, to what now represents the Republican Party. It’s just so sad. It’s so tragic and it’s really dangerous.”

Gosar was denounced by his own sister earlier on CNN. “No one holds him accountable,” said Jennifer Gosar. “He’s a sociopath.

The congressman has since issued a long statement which said, “I do not espouse violence.”

Later in the segment Gergen remarked on the mere handful of House Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure deal and how they have been attacked by fellow conservatives for doing so.

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer asked Gergen, “Did you ever think you’d see Republicans attacked by simply voting for a bipartisan infrastructure bill that passed the Senate with the Senate Minority leader Mitch McConnell, 19 Republicans in the senate voting in favor of that infrastructure?”

“It was just a progress that we got some Republicans to vote for something that the Democrats were sponsoring,” said Gergen. “It had the scent of bipartisanship and that’s to be encouraged. And instead, the Republican Party is turning its back on that and it’s trying to strip those people like an Adam Kinzinger, who has been–it’s been so pleasurable to see him step forward because he gives you some hope for the future. But now they’re trying to toss him out, too.”

Gergen concluded, “We really need a center-right party in this country just as we need a center-left party and when you go to the extremes the way Republican Party is now doing, it’s committing hara-kiri on what was once a very honorable party.”

Watch above via CNN.

