Late night legend David Letterman appeared on The View Friday in promotion of season two of his Netflix show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, and of course, the conversation immediately turned to President Donald Trump.

Letterman can boast a different set of experiences with Trump than most media personalities, as he featured Trump as a guest numerous times on many episodes of his past late-night programs. Despite the fact that he as a been a vocal critic of Trump as president, Letterman struck a remarkably kinder and gentler tone towards the civilian version of the man who is now commander-in-chief.

Letterman often teased Trump during his shows, but that appears to have endeared him to the former Late Night host.

“He could take a punch pretty good and I think he just liked being on TV and he was an excellent guest for somebody I could just beat up on,” Letterman offered before citing examples and showing clips that illustrated the claim.

In one instance he pointed out to Trump that despite his pro-American rhetoric his clothing line wasn’t in line with his public positions..”The tie and stuff and they were all made in China. And you could tell that he — just a goofball. Like a bonehead.”

He then explained that, if given the chance to interview Trump again he would ask the president “when did you become a goon? When did that happen?”

Watch above via ABC.

