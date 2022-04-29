‘Day-to-Day Reality for Black Folks’ Has Gotten Worse Under Biden, Says CNN’s Van Jones

The daily lives of Black Americans have gotten worse under President Joe Biden, CNN political commentator Van Jones declared on Friday.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day with co-host John Berman, Jones ripped into Biden’s White House and Democrats when discussing sinking poll numbers, specifically among Black voters.

A Gallup poll released earlier this month gave Biden an approval of 67 percent among Black adults, which was a drop of 20 percent since he entered the White House.

Asked what is behind the slipping in approval ratings among Black voters, Jones said they feel that they have gotten the least since the election of Biden, but put in the most.

“I think that there’s a disappointment factor that’s set in. I think a lot of Black voters feel like the Black community gave the most during the election, the historic election in 2020, and have gotten the least,” he told Berman.

“If you look at voting rights: so far nothing,” he said, adding that there has been little to no progress on other key issues, too, such as police reform, and student loan assistance.

The other central factor to poor polling is record inflation, Jones said, naming the issue as the main factor making the daily lives of Black Americans worse. “At the end of the day, ordinary folks are looking at their bills,” he said.

Americans have particularly felt the effects of inflation in gas prices and their grocery bills.

“The day-to-day day reality for Black folks hasn’t improved,” Jones declared. “In fact, because of inflation and other things, it’s gotten worse and so you’re starting to see that disappointment factor set in.”

Beyond economics, Black voters who supported Biden and the Democratic Party during the 2020 election feel they haven’t gotten anything in return, Jones said, blasting the administration for having “overpromised” and “undelivered,” failing to move significant legislation through the Senate.

“I think that when you have a community that feels that it rescued the Democratic Party, maybe rescued American democracy, and can’t get police reform done after George Floyd?” he said. “Then there’s something wrong and that disappointment factor starts to show up.”

