Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser knocked President Donald Trump Sunday morning over his public comments thus far on the clashes between protesters and police in the nation’s capital.

In the past few days in D.C., there have been protesters outside the White House, and on Saturday Trump commended the work of the Secret Service, saying, “Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would have been greeted with the most vicious dogs, and most ominous weapons, I have ever seen.” He also criticized Mayor Bowser in particular.

….got too frisky or out of line, they would quickly come down on them, hard – didn’t know what hit them. The front line was replaced with fresh agents, like magic. Big crowd, professionally organized, but nobody came close to breaching the fence. If they had they would…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

….good practice.” As you saw last night, they were very cool & very professional. Never let it get out of hand. Thank you! On the bad side, the D.C. Mayor, @MurielBowser, who is always looking for money & help, wouldn’t let the D.C. Police get involved. “Not their job.” Nice! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2020

On Meet the Press Sunday, Chuck Todd asked the mayor at one point about the president’s “backseat driving” and asked if she thinks at this point Trump can still “play a helpful role.”

Bowser responded:

“I think that the president has a responsibility to help calm the nation, and he can start by not sending divisive tweets that are meant to hearken to the segregationist past of our country. And he can start by doing that right now. We certainly urge him to do that. We, as Mayor Bottoms has just said, we have systematic issues in our country to address. And it’s going to take us at every level, federal and local. It’s going to take community and government to heal the hurt that people are feeling. So what you see in cities across our nations, what we saw last night, there are people who are angry and people who are hurting. And some not, not doing it in ways that are helpful to our cause. But we still have to acknowledge that hurt and that anger.”

