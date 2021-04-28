DC Metropolitan Police Officer Michael Fanone went off on people who believe conspiracy theories that the storming of the U.S. Capitol by former President Donald Trump’s supporters didn’t happen, or wasn’t so bad. Fanone suffered a mild heart attack and concussion on that fateful day.

Fanone gave an emotional interview to CNN’s Don Lemon Tuesday night, during which, he went into shocking detail about the violence and chaos he and his colleagues witnessed in the Capitol insurrection. He also offered condemnation for those who’ve tried to downplay the events of that day in the months that followed.

The interview continued with Fanone emphasizing “I want people to understand the significance of January 6th” and what it meant for him and his fellow officers who defended the Capitol. At one point, Lemon asked Fanone if he wants to see more bodycam footage released from January 6th.

“Absolutely,” Fanone answered. “I mean, I can’t say it in stronger terms. I don’t know how you can watch my body-worn camera footage and deny that January 6th was anything other than violent and brutal.

“We’ve talked a lot about how words matter,” Lemon remarked a bit later. “What’s the most important thing you want people to know about what happened on January 6th?”

Fanone’s response:

The most important thing. Well, January 6th was real. It didn’t happen in a f*cking movie studio in California. And a lot of police officers who, to me, are some of the most selfless, courageous individuals, almost lost their lives that day. A lot of us are still experiencing the emotional trauma. And some are still grappling with physical injuries as well.

In the months that followed the Capitol riot, a variety of polls have found that most Republicans have blamed the left for the riot and denied that Trump bears responsibility for the event. Trump’s media boosters have also adopted strategies of minimizing and deflecting from the insurrection after Trump fueled his supporters with election conspiracy theories and called for them to march on the Capitol as Congress was about to officially certify his defeat.

Watch above, via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]