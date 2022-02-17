DCCC Chair Maloney Jokes About Doing a Lot of ‘Really Pure’ Ecstasy at UVA in the 80s

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-NY), the chair of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, said on MSNBC Thursday that the ecstasy at the University of Virginia during his time there was “really pure” — eliciting some gasps from the hosts of Morning Joe.

Maloney appeared on Morning Joe to discuss a new report from Politico that detailed research from the DCCC about both the Democratic and Republican parties ahead of the November midterms. According to Politico, the DCCC is warning that Republican culture war attacks are “alarmingly potent,” and that Democrats need to be more forceful in rejecting them.

But a segment that was meant to address that report got sidetracked thanks to a running gag about drugs.

A few minutes earlier Scarborough had remarked on the music playing as they came back from a break (“Beat City,” The Flowerpot Men), and joked about contributor Mike Barnicle “smoking dope in the 60s.”

Barnicle replied by joking that he was a “grower,” importing from all over the world.

Introducing Maloney, Willie Geist told the congressman to “mention your year and your movie, or completely take a pass and talk us through this report and what it tells you.”

“When I used the word alarmingly potent, I was actually talking about Barnicle’s supply,” Maloney said.

“I’m kind of going with ’84 Bruce Springsteen ‘Born in the USA,’ senior year of high school, painting houses, was probably the height of my professional career at that moment,” Maloney answered. “The happiest, best tan I’ve ever had, some lifeguarding on the side.”

“But I would also go with 1986, worst year from the Red Sox, I was at UVA, the MDMA was really pure,” he said. “And we enjoyed R.E.M.”

“Oh my gosh,” Geist reacted, as several gasps and chuckles emanated from elsewhere on the Morning Joe set.

“I went all kind of places that only Mike Barnacle might appreciate,” Maloney added.

“So much sharing this morning,” said Geist. “So much sharing.”

