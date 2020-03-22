New York Mayor Bill de Blasio went after President Donald Trump on Meet the Press over POTUS’ response to coronavirus, saying he’s not “lift[ing] a finger to save his hometown.”

There are now over 8000 reported cases of coronavirus in New York City alone. De Blasio told Chuck Todd, “We’re about two thirds or more of the cases in New York state. That’s going to get worse. But Chuck, the president of the United States is from New York City, and he will not lift a finger to help his hometown. And I don’t get it.”

“I have asked repeatedly for the military to be mobilized, for the Defense Production Act to be used to its fullest to get things like ventilators so people who can live who would die otherwise — Chuck, I can’t be blunt enough. If the president doesn’t act, people will die who could have lived otherwise,” he said.

Todd asked him what he specifically wants the military to do right now.

“The military has extraordinary medical capacity of its own that’s been honed in fighting wars,” de Blasio said. “They can handle any situation. All military personnel who are medically trained should be sent to places where this crisis is deep like New York. Right now. The military is the best logistical organization in the nation. If there are ventilators being produced anywhere in the country, we need to get them to New York, not weeks from now or months from now, in the next ten days, and the only force in America who can do that is the military.”

You can watch above, via NBC.

