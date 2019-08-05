New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on MSNBC this afternoon that President Donald Trump is a white nationalist “in his own way.”

Kasie Hunt asked the mayor if the president bears responsibility for the shooting in El Paso.

“Yeah. And the facts are pretty clear,” he responded. “With he did not have this racially or ethnically or religiously motivated violence as a regular feature of our national life just a few years ago. He’s the x factor. He normalized it. He made it. He gave permission. And it’s got to stop.”

He said at one point that white supremacy “tragically unites so much of America” because it targets “the vast majority” of the country and “it’s coming for all of us.”

Hunt asked if he thinks Trump is a white nationalist.

“In his own way, sure,” de Blasio said. “He celebrates white culture to the exclusion of all other cultures, and he consistently suggests that people of color in particular are harming this nation.”

