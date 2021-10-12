Dean Cain Says Superman Coming Out as Bisexual Is Not ‘Bold or Brave’: ‘Brave Would Be Having Him Fighting for the Rights of Gay People in Iran’

Dean Cain, who played Superman in the 90s, reacted Tuesday to the newest Superman in DC Comics coming out as bisexual.

This is not Clark Kent Superman, but rather Jon Kent Superman — the son of Lois & Clark. He shares a kiss in an upcoming issue with a male love interest.

There have been some wild Republican reactions to this news, including Josh Mandel linking it to the destruction of America and one Arizona Republican declaring “Superman loves Louis Lane.”

Cain appeared on Fox & Friends First Tuesday and said DC is “bandwagoning.”

He pointed to other LGBTQ heroes DC has introduced — including in the CW Arrowverse, where Cain played Jeremiah Danvers on Supergirl.

“I don’t think it’s bold or brave or some crazy new direction,” he said. “If they had done this 20 years ago, perhaps that would have been bold and brave.”

Cain then threw out some suggestions:

Brave would be having him fighting for the rights of gay people in Iran, where they’ll throw you off a building for the offense of being gay. They’re talking about him fighting real-world problems like climate change, the deportation of refugees. He’ll be dating a hacktivist, whatever a hacktivist is, I don’t know. Why don’t they have him fight the injustices that created the refugees whose deportation he’s protesting? That would be brave. I’d read that. Or fighting for the rights of women to attend school and have the ability to work and live and boys not to be raped by men under the new warm and fuzzy Taliban. That would be brave. There’s real evil in this world today, real corruption and government overreach, plenty of things to fight against. Human trafficking, real actual slavery going on. It would be brave to tackle those issues.

You can watch above, via Fox News.

